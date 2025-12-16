Catholic World News

United Airlines settles suit with Catholic flight attendant

December 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic flight attendant who sued United Airlines for wrongful termination, saying that he was fired because of his opposition to gender ideology, has settled with the airline.

Ruben Sanchez charged that United Airlines dismissed him because he had defended Catholic moral teachings in social-media posts. He also sued his union, the Association of Flight Attendants, for failing to protect him. Sanchez was supported in his legal case by X (Twitter), which cited its corporate stand for free speech.

