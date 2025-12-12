Catholic World News

Put Jesus first, ignore the world’s noise, Pope advises

December 12, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on December 12 to a group of Latin American priests, religious, and seminarians, Pope Leo XIV said that “we need servants and disciples who announce the absolute primacy of Christ and who keep His voice clearly in their ears and hearts.”

The Pope remarked that the noise of the world always threatens to distract believers, and said: “When, throughout life, our vision becomes clouded, like Peter’s did in the night or amid the storms, it will be the voice of Jesus that, with loving patience, sustains us.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!