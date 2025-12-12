Catholic World News

Trump border czar: Church should support deportation efforts

December 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Tom Homan, the Trump administration’s “border czar,” said that the Catholic Church should “support keeping the community safe again,” in an interview with Raymond Arroyo of EWTN.

Homan stressed that the crackdown on illegal immigration is directed primarly a “public-safety threats and national security threats.” But he added that anyone who is in the US illegally is subject to arrest.

Homan, who is Catholic, said that he has not been approached by bishops who criticize the administration’s policies, but he is “willing to sit down with anybody in the Catholic Church and talk about it.”

