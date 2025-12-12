Catholic World News

US Catholic voters favor Trump immigration crackdown

December 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A majority of Catholic voters in the US support the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration, despite sharp criticism by American bishops, a new poll shows.

The survey found 54% of Catholics supporting the deportation of illegal immigrants, while 30% opposed the drive. Support for the Trump policy was strongest among white Catholic voters. Notably, however, the crackdown also drew more support (41%) than opposition (39%) among Latino voters.

On another controversial issue, a 55% majority of Catholic voters support the death penalty, again despite opposition from their bishops.

Among Catholics who attend Mass regularly, Trump enjoys solid overall support, with 67% viewing him favorably. Trump also scores well with male Catholics, winning a 62% favorable rating.

