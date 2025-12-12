Catholic World News

Information alters poll results on IVF

December 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A new poll of American Catholic voters shows that public attitudes toward in-vitro (IVF) fertilization changes significantly when respondents are presented with the facts about the procedure.

In a new survey 53% of Catholics said that they supported IVF, while only 19% opposed it. But when respondents were informed that the Catholic Church rejects the procedure—because it separates procreation from the marital act and because unused embryos are destroyed—support dropped significantly, to 45%, while opposition jumped to 24%.

