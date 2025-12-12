Catholic World News

Appeals court rules against abortion clinic buffer-zone law

December 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Citing the right to freedom of speech, a federal appeals court has sided with Florida Preborn and four sidewalk counselors in their lawsuit against a buffer-zone ordinance enacted by the city of Clearwater.

In its decision, the court noted that the “buffer zone applied to most pedestrians, forbidding entrance to a 38-foot stretch of public sidewalk (28 feet of which cross the clinic’s driveway) during business hours.”

