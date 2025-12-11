Action Alert!
USCCB, Catholic Charities oppose Trump administration’s decision on migrant work permits

December 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Catholic Charities USA, and the Catholic Legal Immigration Network said that they “strongly oppose” the Trump administration’s decision to end the automatic extension of employment authorization for migrants.

In a 14-page letter to an official of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the organizations argued that the decision “will guarantee widespread employment-authorization gaps; destabilize fragile households; generate severe backlogs and administrative burdens for affiliates; impede the functioning of state agencies, such as Departments of Motor Vehicles; and impose substantial costs on US employers and local economies.”

William Quinn, the USCCB’s general counsel, signed the letter on behalf of the bishops’ conference.

