Minnesota court rules Church can dismiss ‘transgender’ employee

December 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court ruling that the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis had the freedom to dismiss an employee who announced plans to “transition” from female to male.

The court ruled that since the archdiocese based its employment decision on religious grounds, the First Amendment barred government interference.

