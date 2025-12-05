Action Alert!
Bangladesh: Muslim group threatens violent attack on Catholic colleges

December 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bejoy D’Cruze of Dhaka, Bangladesh reports that threats of a violent attack against two local Catholic colleges are “a grave concern for the Catholic Church.”

A militant Islamic group has vowed to destroy the Catholic institutions, charging that they are dedicated to the conversion of Muslims—a charge that the colleges deny.

“The priests and nuns who run these institutions are living in fear and anxiety,” said the archbishop.

