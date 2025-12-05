Catholic World News

Bangladesh: Muslim group threatens violent attack on Catholic colleges

December 05, 2025

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bejoy D’Cruze of Dhaka, Bangladesh reports that threats of a violent attack against two local Catholic colleges are “a grave concern for the Catholic Church.”

A militant Islamic group has vowed to destroy the Catholic institutions, charging that they are dedicated to the conversion of Muslims—a charge that the colleges deny.

“The priests and nuns who run these institutions are living in fear and anxiety,” said the archbishop.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!