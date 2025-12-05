Catholic World News

Pope welcomes performers for Concert for the Poor

December 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on December 5 with musicians who will perform in the Concert for the Poor, to be held at the Vatican’s Paul VI auditorium on Saturday, and with organizers of the event.

The Pope remarked that the annual concert is “not merely a performance by talented artists or a simple musical review, as beautiful as it may be; nor is it a moment of solidarity to ease our conscience in the face of social injustices.” It is an expression of love, he said, and “it is when we love that we truly fulfil ourselves.”

