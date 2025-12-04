Action Alert!
Pope abolishes newly created Vatican fundraising commission

December 04, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has abolished a commission set up by Pope Francis to encourage and coordinate donations to the Holy See.

In a decree made public on December 4, Pope Leo suppressed the Commission for Donations to the Holy See, which was created by Pope Francis in February of this year. Pope Leo explained that he was eliminating the new commission in accordance with a recommendation from the Council for the Economy, which is charged with streamlining Vatican finances.

The wording of the December 4 papal decree suggests that Vatican officials were unhappy with the structure and performance of the Commission for Donations. The document states that a new Vatican working group will be set up “to formulate proposals regarding the general structure of fundraising for the Holy See,” while the Council for the Economy will be asked to nominate members of this body.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

