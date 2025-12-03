Catholic World News

Vatican employees skeptical of Holy See budget figures

December 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: An organization of Vatican employees has questioned the accuracy of budget figures released by the Secretariat for the Economy.

The Association of Vatican Lay Employees reacted to the financial report “with skepticism and even greater uncertainty about their fate.” The group argued that a surge in donations and the sale of real assets had produced artificial gains over the past year, camouflaging long-term budgetary shortfalls. “The structural problem remains unresolved,” the group insisted, expressing particular concern about an underfunded pension program.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!