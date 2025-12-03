Catholic World News

Syro-Malabar liturgy celebrated in cathedral after three years closed

December 03, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: For the first time in nearly three years, the Eucharistic liturgy was celebrated on December 1 in St. Mary’s cathedral in Ernakulam, where a heated dispute over liturgical changes in the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church had caused the closing of the cathedral.

Resistance to liturgical changes, centered within the Archdiocese of Enakulam-Angamaly, had led to several violent confrontations, and forced the closing of the cathedral. The re-opening is part of an agreement forged to resolve the conflict.

