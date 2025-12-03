Action Alert!
Retired German bishop joins critics of conference document on sexuality

December 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA (German)

CWN Editor's Note: The retired Bishop of Eichstatt has joined several other German prelates in criticizing a document on sexual identity that has been promulgated by the German bishops’ conference.

Bishop Gregor Maria Hanke said that he had reviewed a draft of the document “very critically.” The final product, he said, conveys the impression “that we no longer truly believe what we should proclaim about humanity as God’s creation and image.”

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne has also expressed dissatisfaction with the document, as have Bishops Stefan Oster of Passau and Rudolf Voderholzer of Regensburg.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

