Texas Catholic charity charged with mishandling federal funds

December 01, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A Texas Catholic charity that worked with immigrants has been barred from receiving federal government funds, after an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) found multiple violations in the group’s handling of funds.

The DHS charged that an audit of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley—an organization that has been criticized by the Trump administration for encouraging illegal immigration—discovered inaccuracies and gaps in the financial records. The finding could lead to a 6-year ban on federal funding.

