Catholic World News

Pope issues new rules for administration of Roman basilicas

November 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has issued a motu proprio regulating that administration of the basilicas of St. Peter and St. Mary Major.

The new rules—which were promulgated in September, but only now made public—place the administrative affairs of both basilicas under the supervision of the Council for the Economy, in line with the regularization of financial affairs in the Roman Curia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!