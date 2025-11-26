Catholic World News

Pope issues new rules for administration of Roman basilicas

November 26, 2025

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has issued a motu proprio regulating that administration of the basilicas of St. Peter and St. Mary Major.

The new rules—which were promulgated in September, but only now made public—place the administrative affairs of both basilicas under the supervision of the Council for the Economy, in line with the regularization of financial affairs in the Roman Curia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed26 November
Ordinary Time

Wednesday of the Thirty-Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

Image for Wednesday of the Thirty-Fourth Week in Ordinary Time

The Roman Martyrology includes in commemoration: —St. Sylvester, Abbot (1177-1267). He was the son of a lawyer and had also studied law before becoming a canon in his native town of Osimo. He was a zealous and fervent priest. His determination to retire into solitude was caused by the sight…

Learn more about this day.

November Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: