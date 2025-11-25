Catholic World News

Bishop recalls martyrs of Cambodian genocide

November 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The apostolic vicar of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, recalled the Catholic martyrs and other victims of the Cambodian genocide, which began five decades ago under Communist leader Pol Pot.

“Fifty years ago, Bishop Salas, Father Salem, and Father Chomraeun were right here, just a few meters from us, where our beautiful rice paddies had been transformed into vast forced labor camps,” said Bishop Olivier Schmitthaeusle, MEP. “There were no more schools, only scattered families; fear and death reigned.”

The prelate added:

Like the first Christians in Rome, like the hidden Christians in Japan, our bishop and his fellow priests sometimes secretly celebrated God’s Day [Sunday], read a few lines from the Bible, knowing that this was forbidden and could mean instant death if they were discovered ... From the blood of our martyrs and the faith of Christians, the Church was able to rise again, and today she is here to praise God and proclaim her hope. This peace has a very sweet taste, dear brothers and sisters.

