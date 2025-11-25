Catholic World News

Ambassador Habsburg bids adieu to Vatican

November 25, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Eduard Habsburg-Lothringen, the ambassador of Hungary to the Holy See, in a farewell audience, as his diplomatic service there comes to an end.

Unlike most ambassadors to the Holy See, Ambassador Habsburg has a significant social media presence (115,000 followers on X). An American publisher, Sophia Institute Press, has published two of his books.

