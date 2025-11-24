Catholic World News

Gunmen attack Catholic school in Nigeria, kidnap over 300 children

November 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: More than 300 children were abducted from a Catholic school in Nigeria on Friday, November 21.

Fifty of the children later escaped, but authorities were mounting a rescue operation to free 265 children who remained in the kidnappers’ custody, along with 12 teachers.

Responding to the attack—which followed soon after the seizure of another 38 people from a church in the state of Kwara—Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu announced that he would recruit 30,000 new police officers to combat the wave of kidnapping.

