Catholic World News

Gunmen attack Catholic school in Nigeria, kidnap over 300 children

November 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: More than 300 children were abducted from a Catholic school in Nigeria on Friday, November 21.

Fifty of the children later escaped, but authorities were mounting a rescue operation to free 265 children who remained in the kidnappers’ custody, along with 12 teachers.

Responding to the attack—which followed soon after the seizure of another 38 people from a church in the state of Kwara—Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu announced that he would recruit 30,000 new police officers to combat the wave of kidnapping.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon24 November
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Andrew Dung-Lac, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

Image for Memorial of St. Andrew Dung-Lac, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

Today the Church celebrates the Memorial of St. Andrew Dung-Lac (1735-1839), priest and martyr, and companions, martyrs. St. Andrew was one of 117 people who were martyred in Vietnam between 1820 and 1862. The last of the martyrs were 17 laypersons, one of them a 9-year-old, executed in 1862. The…

Learn more about this day.

November Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: