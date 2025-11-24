Catholic World News

Monaco’s Prince Albert vetos legalization of abortion

November 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Prince Albert II of Monaco has refused to sign into law a bill that would have legalized abortion in the European principality.

The legislation, passed by Monaco’s national council in March, would have allowed for elective abortion for the first time. Prince Albert said: “I believe the current system expresses who we are, considering the role of the Catholic religion in our country, while ensuring safe and humane support.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon24 November
Ordinary Time

Memorial of St. Andrew Dung-Lac, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

Image for Memorial of St. Andrew Dung-Lac, Priest, and Companions, Martyrs

Today the Church celebrates the Memorial of St. Andrew Dung-Lac (1735-1839), priest and martyr, and companions, martyrs. St. Andrew was one of 117 people who were martyred in Vietnam between 1820 and 1862. The last of the martyrs were 17 laypersons, one of them a 9-year-old, executed in 1862. The…

Learn more about this day.

November Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: