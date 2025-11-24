Catholic World News

Monaco’s Prince Albert vetos legalization of abortion

November 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Prince Albert II of Monaco has refused to sign into law a bill that would have legalized abortion in the European principality.

The legislation, passed by Monaco’s national council in March, would have allowed for elective abortion for the first time. Prince Albert said: “I believe the current system expresses who we are, considering the role of the Catholic religion in our country, while ensuring safe and humane support.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!