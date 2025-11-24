Catholic World News

Vatican, French libraries sign accord

November 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican Apostolic Library announced the signing of an agreement with the Bibliothèque nationale de France [National Library of France]. The agreement, according to the announcement, “encourages professional exchange, digital cooperation, and the implementation of joint cultural and scientific initiatives between the two libraries.”

“Aware of the complementarity of some of their collections, particularly in the field of medieval manuscripts, the Vatican Library and the Bibliothèque nationale de France have chosen to strengthen their synergies, consolidating shared perspectives on scientific, technical, and documentary dialogue,” the announcement added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

