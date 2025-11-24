Catholic World News

‘Protesters were killed without mercy,’ leading Tanzanian prelate says

November 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Wolfgang Pisa of Lindi, Tanzania, spoke with Vatican News about the violent suppression of protests following the October 29 general election.

“Many people, both in mortuaries and on the streets, were prevented from identifying the bodies of their relatives or friends,” he said. “Still today, it is difficult to know the true extent of what occurred.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

