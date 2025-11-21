Catholic World News

Be transparent in addressing gaps in anti-abuse efforts, pontifical commission president tells Italian bishops

November 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thibault Verny, president of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, thanked the Italian bishops for recent efforts to address the sexual abuse of minors.

As he addressed the bishops during their recent meeting, Archbishop Verny also asked them to “recognize and value what works, while evaluating and correcting what can be improved.”

“This point is crucial: transparently pointing out gaps in safeguarding systems and offering professional responses strengthens the credibility of the Church, so that our ecclesial home is a safe place for everyone, for families, young people and children,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

