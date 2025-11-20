Catholic World News

Cardinal explains seating of ‘transgender’ activist at papal luncheon

November 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Konrad Krajewski has dismissed suggestions that the Vatican deliberately snubbed a group of “transgender” activists by neglecting to seat them with Pope Leo at a head table for the Jubilee Lunch for the Poor on November 16.

At past luncheons the activists had been seated with Pope Francis. But on this occasion they were given other seats. Cardinal Krajewski, the papal almoner, explained that seats at the head table had been given to people who had attended a Mass before the luncheon; the activist had not.

Cardinal Krajewski stressed that the activists were welcome at the luncheon, “because they’re an integral part of the Church, that is all.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!