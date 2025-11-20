Catholic World News

Report finds over 2,000 anti-Christian hate crimes in Europe in 2024

November 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In its newly released annual report, the Observatory on Intolerance and Discrimination against Christians in Europe said that there were 2,211 anti-Christian hate crimes in Europe in 2024.

“This figure includes a significant rise in personal attacks, which increased to 274 incidents, and a sharp spike in arson attacks targeting churches and other Christian sites,” the organization found.

