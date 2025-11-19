Catholic World News

Archbishop Coakley reflects on role as USCCB president

November 19, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with OSV News, Archbishop Paul Coakley spoke about his task as president of the US bishops’ conference.

The American bishops, Archbishop Coakley said, “are far more unified pastorally, fraternally than is often portrayed in a lot of the media and a lot of people’s imaginations. The narrative is out there that the American bishops are divided, we’re polarized, and that’s not been my experience.”

During an interview in which he offered a balanced view on immigration, the archbishop also responded to criticism he has received for supporting Archbishop Vigano in the demand for a thorough investigation of the McCarrick scandal.

