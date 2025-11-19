Catholic World News

‘Red Week’ highlights plight of persecuted Christians

November 19, 2025

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: Over 600 churches and landmarks around the world, including the seat of the European Parliament, are being illuminated in red during “Red Week” (November 15-23), an Aid to the Church in Need initiative that highlights the plight of persecuted Christians.

“413 million Christians live in countries where religious freedom is severely violated—of these, approximately 220 million are directly exposed to persecution,” according to the charity’s Religious Freedom in the World Report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!