Pregnancy-help centers served 1 million in US in 2024

November 18, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pregnancy-help centers in the US provided women with over $450 million in medical care and support in 2024, the Charlotte Lozier Institute reports. The centers served about 1 million patients during that year.

At a press conference unveiling the report, Marjorie Dannenfelser of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America rejected pro-abortion charges that pregnancy-help centers mislead women and offer no medical help. In fact, she countered, “Eight in 10 centers are providing free or low-cost medical services, staffed by over 10,000 medical professionals.”

