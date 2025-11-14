Catholic World News

Survey of American diocesan bankruptcy proceedings

November 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The National Catholic Register provides an update on the 39 American dioceses and archdioceses that have filed for bankruptcy protection in the wake of the sex-abuse scandal, and the legal questions involved.

To date American dioceses have paid out over $5 billion in settlements to abuse victims. Of that sum, 16% has gone to the plaintiffs’ lawyers. The legal fees of dioceses are also astronomical. Eighteen dioceses still remain in bankruptcy proceedings.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!