Vatican bank re-hires couple dismissed after marriage

November 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican bank, the Institute for Religious Works, has re-hired two employees who were dismissed last year for violating a bank policy that barred married employees from working together.

The couple, Silvia Carlucci and Domenico Fabiani, had filed a wrongful-termination suit, noting that the policy was not in place when they married.

