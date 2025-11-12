Catholic World News

Priests less frequently called to emergencies

November 12, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic priests today are less likely than in the past to be called to minister to people in emergencies, writes Matthew McDonald in the National Catholic Register.

Questioning both parish priests and emergency personnel, McDonald asked whether a priest would typically be called to the scene of a life-threatening accident. “For the most part, the answer is No,” he reported.

