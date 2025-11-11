Catholic World News

Vatican releases documentary, ‘Leo from Chicago’

November 11, 2025

Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication has released “Leo from Chicago,” a 52-minute documentary on Pope Leo XIV.

Yesterday’s release of the documentary follows the release, in June, of “León de Perú.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

