Church marks 1st Day of Holiness in the Particular Churches

November 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a 2024 letter, Pope Francis asked that particular churches (dioceses) observe November 9 as a day of commemoration of their own saints, blesseds, venerables, and servants of God.

Writing in the Vatican newspaper, Father Alberto Royo Mejía, an official of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, notes that “some episcopal conferences have embraced the proposal with the publication of pastoral guides.”

