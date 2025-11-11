Catholic World News

Pope Leo pays tribute to late Cardinal Duka, ‘intrepid proclaimer of the Gospel’

November 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to Cardinal Dominik Duka, OP, of Prague, as “a pastor forged in the faith and an intrepid proclaimer of the Gospel,” following his death at the age of 82.

As he entrusted the late prelate’s soul to the Divine Mercy, Pope Leo also thanked God for “his intense pastoral work, recalling with admiration his courage in the period of persecution when, deprived of his freedom, his following of Christ never faltered.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

