Catholic World News

Czech Cardinal Duka, foe of Communist rule, dead at 82

November 04, 2025

» Continue to this story on Expats.cz

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Dominik Duka, the retired Archbishop of Prague, died in a Prague hospital on November 3, at the age of 82.

Ordained as a Dominican priest in 1970, the future cardinal was barred from public ministry by the Communist government, but continued his priestly work in secret while employed in an industrial plant. He was imprisoned from 1981 to 1982, and again exercised his ministry secretly behind bars.

He was appointed Bishop of Hradec Kralove in 1998, then became Archbishop of Prague in 2010, serving in that post until his retirement in 2022 at the age of 79. He was raised to the College of Cardinals by Pope Benedict XVI in 2012.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!