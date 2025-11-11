Catholic World News

Help young people counter Internet addiction: papal message

November 11, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In a video message to the 7th National Conference on Addictions, held in Rome, Pope Leo XIV warned against excessive Internet use “that often leads to addictions with negative consequences for health, such as compulsive gambling and betting, pornography, and almost constant presence on digital platforms.”

Young people are often “not encouraged to strive for a righteous and beautiful life; they have the tendency to withdraw into themselves,” Pope Leo said. “State institutions, voluntary associations, the Church and society are called upon to perceive among these young people a cry for help and a deep thirst for life, to offer an attentive and supportive presence that invites them to make an intellectual and moral effort, and helps them to forge their will.”

