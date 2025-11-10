Catholic World News

Pope plans special consistory of cardinals in January

November 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV plans a special consistory of cardinals, to take place on January 7-8.

The Vatican Secretariat of State sent a message to all the world’s cardinals on November 6, telling them to expect a summons to the consistory.

A special consistory is an unusual event, ordinarily called to discuss an important event. At the last such consistory, in August 2022, the cardinals discussed the reorganization of the Roman Curia.

The topic of the January meeting has not been disclosed. However, at meeting leading up to the conclave that elected Pope Leo, several cardinals suggested more frequent meetings, noting their responsibilities as advisers to the Pontiff. For several years, under Pope Francis, the College of Cardinals had not met as a body except at consistories for the elevation of new cardinals.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!