French bishop disciplined for relationships with women

November 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: A French bishop who resigned in September has been directed to live in seclusion and refrain from public ministry, because of reports of inappropriate relationships with women, the French episcopal conference has disclosed.

Bishop Jean-Paul Gusching resigned in September 27 from his post in the Diocese of Verdun. He denies the charges of misconduct, and the French bishops’ conference reports that charges are “fragmentary and contradictory.” But the Vatican opened an investigation, which is still in process, and the Pope asked for Bishop Gusching’s resignation.

In revealing the disciplinary action, the episcopal conference acknowledged that the “health reasons” that Bishop Gusching cited in announcing his resignation were “only one element of the Holy Father’s motivation for accepting it.”

