Nigeria: one kidnapped seminarian released; another dead

November 05, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Auchi diocese in southern Nigeria has announced that one of three teenage seminarians who were kidnapped in July has been freed, while another died in captivity.

Joshua Aleobua was released on November 4, the diocese said. But Emmanuel Alabi died in captivity. The third seminarian who had been seized in an armed assault on July 10, Japhet Jesse, had been released on July 18.

