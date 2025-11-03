Catholic World News

Vatican tribunal finds Italian journalist guilty of slander

November 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican tribunal has found an Italian historian guilty of slander against two Vatican officials.

Nicola Giampaolo—who had served as postulator for the cause of beatification of former Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro—had charged in a television interview that Cardinal Angelo Becciu and Father Boguslaw Turek had bribes to advance the cause. (Both clerics were, at the time, officials of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.) The Vatican court ruled that the allegations were false.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon3 November
Ordinary Time

Monday of the Thirty-First Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Martin de Porres, Religious

Image for Monday of the Thirty-First Week in Ordinary Time; Opt Mem of St. Martin de Porres, Religious

Today the Church celebrates the Optional Memorial of St. Martin de Porres (1579-1639), who lived a life of fasting, prayer and penance as a Dominican lay brother. He was born in Peru of a Spanish knight and a Negro woman from Panama. Martin inherited the features and dark complexion of his mother, and for…

Learn more about this day.

November Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: