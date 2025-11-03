Catholic World News

Vatican tribunal finds Italian journalist guilty of slander

November 03, 2025

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican tribunal has found an Italian historian guilty of slander against two Vatican officials.

Nicola Giampaolo—who had served as postulator for the cause of beatification of former Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro—had charged in a television interview that Cardinal Angelo Becciu and Father Boguslaw Turek had bribes to advance the cause. (Both clerics were, at the time, officials of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.) The Vatican court ruled that the allegations were false.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!