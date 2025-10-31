Catholic World News

USCCB president calls for prayer, support for Caribbean hurricane victims

October 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops called for prayer and support for the victims of Hurricane Melissa.

“I urge Catholics and all people of good will to join me in praying for the safety and protection of everyone, especially first responders, in these devastated areas,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio.

Naming four Catholic organizations that are providing assistance, he added, “Let us stand in solidarity by supporting the efforts of organizations already on the ground.”

