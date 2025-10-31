Catholic World News

Catholic-Assyrian Church dialogue focuses on liturgy

October 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Members of the Joint International Commission for Theological Dialogue between the Catholic Church and the Assyrian Church of the East met at the Vatican on October 27-28. It was the 17th such meeting since 1994.

The theme of the discussion was “Liturgy in the life of the Church: A comparative study of the Latin and the Church of the East’s liturgical traditions.”

The Assyrian Church of the East (CNEWA profile) ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Ephesus in 431.

