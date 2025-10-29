Catholic World News

Cardinal Czerny speaks to popular movements about ‘dream come true’

October 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to the recent Fifth World Meeting of Popular Movements, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development delivered an address entitled “Dream Come True.”

“Three dreams come together into one,” said Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ. “The Word of God takes up the cry of those crushed by the system and demanding change. This is the ancient dream of Jubilee, and this is what Jesus did; this is Pope Francis’s dream of world meetings to plant the flag here in Rome at the Vatican; and this is Pope Leo’s invitation to both the Popular Movements and the Church to walk together in the third millennium.”

Pope Leo XIV also addressed the gathering.

