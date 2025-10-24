Catholic World News

Agenda announced for US bishops’ fall meeting; nation may be consecrated to Sacred Heart

October 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced the agenda of its annual fall meeting, which will take place on November 10-13.

In addition to electing a new president, new vice president, and six new committee chairmen, the bishops will discuss migrants and refugees, decide whether to consecrate the nation to the Sacred Heart in view of the American Semiquincentennial, and decided whether to hold a National Eucharistic Congress in 2029.

