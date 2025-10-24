Catholic World News

Europe’s bishops announce new Ecumenical Charter

October 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Joint Committee of the Council of European Bishops’ Conferences (CCEE) and the Conference of European Churches (CEC) announced that a revised Charta Oecumenica (Ecumenical Charter) will be signed at Tre Fontane Abbey in Rome on November 5, with Pope Leo addressing signatories the following day.

The CCEE represents European Catholic bishops’ conferences; the CEC is a fellowship of over 100 Orthodox and Protestant communities. The original Charta Oecumenica was signed in 2001; the revised version, according to the CCEE, will be “in line with current ecumenical needs.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

 

