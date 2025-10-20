Catholic World News

Pope holds first meeting with abuse-victims group

October 20, 2025

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on October 20 with representatives of Ending Clergy Abuse, an organization that has called for a zero-tolerance policy worldwide for abuse by Catholic clerics.

The Pontiff reporting told members of the group that “there was great resistance” to the proposal. Members of the group indicated a willingness to work with Vatican officials to overcome that resistance.

The Pope’s meeting with the group—which included several abuse victims—came shortly after the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors issued its annual report, calling for greater emphasis on support for abuse victims.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!