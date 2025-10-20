Catholic World News

Greece reports agreement to protect Mt. Sinai monastery

October 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Greek foreign ministry has reported a tentative agreement with Egypt that would protect the status of the venerable Orthodox monastery of St. Catherine on Mount Sinai.

The future of St. Catherine’s, the world’s oldest Christian monastery, has been in question since an Egyptian court ruling that surrounding land belonged to the government, and subsequent plans for a major commercial development there.

According to the Greek government—which had intervened diplomatically on behalf of the monks—a new agreement to protect the autonomy of the monastery will be presented to the monks for approval.

