Caritas calls for immediate humanitarian access to Gaza, prosecution of war crimes

October 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies, called for “immediate and unrestricted humanitarian access” to Gaza, as well as “full accountability for all perpetrators of war crimes and crimes against humanity before national and international courts.”

“We urge both sides to honor and implement the peace deal, and need immediate access to get urgent lifesaving assistance to Palestinians in Gaza who have been pushed to the edge of existence,” said Alistair Dutton, Caritas’ secretary general. “There is a short window of opportunity to provide relief and an end to this inhuman suffering.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

