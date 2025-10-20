Catholic World News

Pope to receive King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Vatican

October 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: King Charles III and Queen Camilla will take part in an official state visit to the Vatican on October 23.

The visit—postponed from April—will focus on the unity of Christians and care for the environment. Pope Leo and the Anglican archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, will lead an ecumenical prayer service for the care of creation in the Sistine Chapel.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

