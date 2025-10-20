Catholic World News

Pope boards peace sailboat, addresses young adults

October 20, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: On October 17, Pope Leo XIV visited a sailboat whose young adult crew members have traveled the Mediterranean over the past month to promote peace.

In his remarks, Pope Leo, accompanied by Cardinal Jean-Marc Aveline of Marseille, highlighted three themes: dialogue, building bridges, and learning to be builders of peace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

